Richland VA to host vaccine clinic for regional veterans

Dylan Carter by Dylan Carter

Max Becherer A staff member with the Southeast Louisiana Veterans Health Care System receives a shot with the first batch of Pfizer Inc.'s coronavirus vaccine in New Orleans, Monday, Dec. 14, 2020.

RICHLAND, Wash. — Organized by the Walla Walla VA, a drive-thru vaccine clinic will be held for eligible veterans at the Richland VA Clinic on Saturday, March 6. Vaccinations will be made available for all Walla Walla VA enrolled veterans, according to a release issued on Tuesday morning.

The clinic will be run out of the parking lot of the Richland Federal building located at 825 Jadwin Ave. The clinic will operate from 9:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. and will vaccinate veterans age 65 and older until supplies run out. Officials from this operation expect veterans to travel from all over Southeastern Washington to participate in the event.

Veterans are required to make an appointment in advance by calling (509)-525-5200 and dialing “2” and “2” again. They also must print and fill out their documents before arriving at the site. You can find the necessary papers by clicking here.

The team running this operation asks that all participants and any caregivers, family members or friends on-site wear a mask to comply with health protocols. Directional signs will be implemented to guide drivers through the clinic and easily receive their vaccinations.

Participants from the following VA groups are eligible and encouraged to attend the event for their free COVID-19 vaccination: Walla Walla, Richland, Yakima, Lewiston, La Grande, Enterprise and Boardman.

Officials from the Walla Walla VA hope this is just one of many vaccination clinics to come in the near future. As supplies become more readily available and more people become eligible to be vaccinated as part of the state Department of Health’s guidelines, more clinic events will be held.

Though their release didn’t specifically say which brand of vaccine is being distributed at the site, the only brand name mentioned is Moderna.

