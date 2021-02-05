Find a COVID-19 vaccine provider near you

Vaccine providers in Benton, Franklin, Yakima, Walla Walla and Kittitas counties in Washington + Umatilla and surrounding counties in Oregon
Elise Amendola

Healthcare volunteer Melissa Lowry prepares a COVID-19 vaccine at a regional vaccination site, Monday, Feb. 1, 2021, in Wakefield, Mass.

VACCINES IN WASHINGTON

STEP 1: Find out if you’re eligible for the COVID vaccine
STEP 2: Register for a vaccination
STEP 3: Find a vaccine provider near you

Once you’ve learned you’re eligible for the COVID vaccine and are cleared to register for a vaccination, the next step is to find a vaccine provider. An easy way to do that is to navigate this interactive map put together for our vaccine home page, yaktrinews.com/vaccineWe’ve also listed — below the map — all local locations in the greater Tri-Cities area, Yakima and Walla Walla valleys, Kittitas and Klickitat counties, and northeast Oregon including Umatilla, Morrow, Union and Wallowa counties as of February 4:

Benton County

Hours: Varied
Cost: Varied
Drive-through: Varied
Appointment needed: Varied

Scroll down to find a list of testing additional testing sites. Locations include: Connell, Kennewick, Pasco, Prosser, and Richland.

1709 S. Ely St. (near KID)
Kennewick, WA
Hours: Tuesday through Friday 7:00 am to 3:00 pm
Cost: No cost
Drive-through: Yes
101 N. Ely St.
Kennewick, WA
Cost: No cost
Drive-through: Yes
Appointment needed: Yes

Register online. Registration page available in Spanish.

Kennewick Walgreens
2800 W Clearwater Ave
Kennewick, WA 99336
Cost: See below for cost information.
Appointment needed: Yes

You should contact your insurer to confirm the test will meet coverage criteria before scheduling a test. You may be billed by Walgreens and if applicable, the laboratory for the full price of the test if your insurance denies coverage or you do not meet federal or state no-cost testing eligibility criteria.

Register online.

Yakima Valley Farm Workers
509-786-2010
820 Memorial St Suite 1
Prosser, WA
Hours: Monday through Thursday 11:45 am to 5:30pm; Friday, 11:45 am to 4:30 pm
Appointment needed: Yes

By appointment only, clinic serves clients with low-income, no insurance. Call family doctor if not a patient.

509-300-1500
37 Columbia Point Drive
Richland, WA 99352
Hours: Monday through Friday 8:00 am to 8:00 pm; Saturday through Sunday 10:00 am to 6:00 pm
Appointment needed: Recommended

Results within 1-3 days and get published on the patient portal. Positive results get a call.

Franklin County

Hours: Varied
Cost: Varied
Drive-through: Varied
Appointment needed: Varied

Scroll down to find a list of testing additional testing sites. Locations include: Connell, Kennewick, Pasco, Prosser, and Richland.

Columbia Basin Health Association (CBHA)
509-234-0866
1051 S Columbia Ave
Connell, WA
Hours: Monday through Friday, 8:00 am to 5:00 pm
Appointment needed: Yes

Clinic serves clients with low-income, no insurance.

3110 W. Argent Rd.
Pasco, WA
Hours: Check the website for current hours.
Cost: No cost, regardless of immigration or insurance status
Drive-through: Yes
215 N. 4th Ave
Pasco, WA
Cost: No cost
Drive-through: Yes
Appointment needed: Yes

Register online. Registration page available in Spanish.

Yakima Valley Farm Workers
509-543-9280
1608 N Rd 44
Pasco, WA
Hours: Monday through Friday, 9:00 am to 6:00 pm
Appointment needed: Yes

By appointment only – clinic serves clients with low-income, no insurance.

Tri-Cities Community Health (TCCH) Urgent Care
509-547-2204
515 W. Court Street
Pasco, WA
Hours: Monday through Friday, 8:00 am to 8:00 pm; Saturday, 8:00 am to 7:00 pm
Appointment needed: No

No order required. Walk-ins accepted – clinic serves clients with low-income, no insurance. PCR test for walk-ins. Rapid available for appointments.

Tri-Cities Community Health (TCCH) Ochoa Clinic
509-547-2204
1801 East Sheppard
Pasco, WA
Hours: Monday through Friday, 8:00 am to 5:00 pm
Drive-through: Drive-up
Appointment needed: Yes

Clinic serves clients with low-income, no insurance.

Kittitas County

Kittitas Emergency Operation Center
509-933-8315 or 509-933-8305
Hours: Monday through Friday, 9:00 am to 5:00 pm
Community Health of Central Washington
509 962-1414
521 East Mountain View Ave
Ellensburg, WA
Compass Direct
509-388-2345
107 E Mountain Avenue
Ellensburg, WA
CWU Medical Center (CWU students only)
509-962-5437
100E Jackson Ave Unit 101
Ellensburg, WA
Kittitas Valley Urgent Care
509-968-5273
702 E Mountain View Ave #1
Ellensburg, WA
KVH COVID Clinic
509-933-8850
716 E Manitoba
Ellensburg, WA

Klickitat County

Klickitat County Public Health Department
1-888-291-3521
Hours: Monday through Friday, 9:00 am to 5:00 pm

Walla Walla County

509-524-2647
Hours: Varied
Cost: Varied
Drive-through: Varied
Appointment needed: Varied
2028 E. Isaacs Avenue
Walla Walla, WA
Cost: No cost
Drive-through: Yes
Appointment needed: Yes

Register online. Registration page available in Spanish.

Yakima County

1301 S Fair Ave
Yakima, WA 98901
Cost: No cost, regardless of immigration or insurance status
Drive-through: Walk-up and drive-through
Appointment needed: No, but encouraged

Appointments are strongly encouraged but not required. To preregister, individuals can visit this website: http://www.wacovid19.org/Yakimatesting/ or here in Spanish.

Cost: No cost
Healthy Now Creekside Drive-Thru Screening
509-225-4669
120 S 72nd Ave #102
Yakima, WA 98908
Drive-through: Yes
Appointment needed: Yes

Call for screening appointment. Testing will be scheduled following screening.
Only testing individuals with symptoms.

Yakima Union Gospel Mission Medical Clinic – Free Testing for Uninsured People
509-853-4327
1300 N 1st St.
Yakima, WA 98901
Hours: Monday, 4 pm to 7 pm; Tuesday, 9 am to 4 pm; Wednesday, 9 am to 5 pm; Thursday, 9 am to 4 pm; Friday, 9 am to 5 pm
Cost: No cost

Appointments are on a walk-in basis. If you are symptomatic, please drive to the clinic and call from the outside.

509-225-2088
Cost: Varied
Drive-through: Yes
Appointment needed: Yes

Locations include: Nob Hill, Sunnyside, Yakima, and at home testing.

2519 Main St.
Union Gap, WA
Cost: No cost
Drive-through: Yes
Appointment needed: Yes

Register online. Registration page available in Spanish.

Yakima Walgreens
6400 W Nob Hill Blvd
Yakima, WA 98908
Cost: See below for cost information.
Drive-through: Yes
Appointment needed: Yes

You should contact your insurer to confirm the test will meet coverage criteria before scheduling a test. You may be billed by Walgreens and if applicable, the laboratory for the full price of the test if your insurance denies coverage or you do not meet federal or state no-cost testing eligibility criteria.

Register online.

Umatilla County

Umatilla County Public Health
COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard
COVID-19 Vaccination in Umatilla County

Morrow County

Morrow County Health District
COVID-19 Updates
COVID-19 Vaccinations Begin in Morrow County

Union County

Center for Human Development, Inc.
CHD is Vaccinating Phase 1a Groups 1-4 and Phase 1b Group 1
CHD Online Registration System

Wallowa County

Wallowa County Health Care District
WCHCD Vaccine Information
