Find a COVID-19 vaccine provider near you
Vaccine providers in Benton, Franklin, Yakima, Walla Walla and Kittitas counties in Washington + Umatilla and surrounding counties in Oregon
VACCINES IN WASHINGTON
STEP 1: Find out if you’re eligible for the COVID vaccine
STEP 2: Register for a vaccination
STEP 3: Find a vaccine provider near you
Once you’ve learned you’re eligible for the COVID vaccine and are cleared to register for a vaccination, the next step is to find a vaccine provider. An easy way to do that is to navigate this interactive map put together for our vaccine home page, yaktrinews.com/vaccine. We’ve also listed — below the map — all local locations in the greater Tri-Cities area, Yakima and Walla Walla valleys, Kittitas and Klickitat counties, and northeast Oregon including Umatilla, Morrow, Union and Wallowa counties as of February 4:
Benton County
Scroll down to find a list of testing additional testing sites. Locations include: Connell, Kennewick, Pasco, Prosser, and Richland.
Register online. Registration page available in Spanish.
You should contact your insurer to confirm the test will meet coverage criteria before scheduling a test. You may be billed by Walgreens and if applicable, the laboratory for the full price of the test if your insurance denies coverage or you do not meet federal or state no-cost testing eligibility criteria.
By appointment only, clinic serves clients with low-income, no insurance. Call family doctor if not a patient.
Results within 1-3 days and get published on the patient portal. Positive results get a call.
Franklin County
Scroll down to find a list of testing additional testing sites. Locations include: Connell, Kennewick, Pasco, Prosser, and Richland.
Clinic serves clients with low-income, no insurance.
Register online. Registration page available in Spanish.
By appointment only – clinic serves clients with low-income, no insurance.
No order required. Walk-ins accepted – clinic serves clients with low-income, no insurance. PCR test for walk-ins. Rapid available for appointments.
Clinic serves clients with low-income, no insurance.
Kittitas County
Klickitat County
Walla Walla County
Register online. Registration page available in Spanish.
Yakima County
Appointments are strongly encouraged but not required. To preregister, individuals can visit this website: http://www.wacovid19.org/Yakimatesting/ or here in Spanish.
Call for screening appointment. Testing will be scheduled following screening.
Only testing individuals with symptoms.
Appointments are on a walk-in basis. If you are symptomatic, please drive to the clinic and call from the outside.
Locations include: Nob Hill, Sunnyside, Yakima, and at home testing.
Register online. Registration page available in Spanish.
You should contact your insurer to confirm the test will meet coverage criteria before scheduling a test. You may be billed by Walgreens and if applicable, the laboratory for the full price of the test if your insurance denies coverage or you do not meet federal or state no-cost testing eligibility criteria.
Umatilla County
Umatilla County Public Health
COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard
COVID-19 Vaccination in Umatilla County
Morrow County
Morrow County Health District
COVID-19 Updates
COVID-19 Vaccinations Begin in Morrow County
Union County
Center for Human Development, Inc.
CHD is Vaccinating Phase 1a Groups 1-4 and Phase 1b Group 1
CHD Online Registration System
Wallowa County
Wallowa County Health Care District
WCHCD Vaccine Information
Subscribe for weekly updates
COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.