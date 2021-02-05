Register to receive a COVID-19 vaccine

Vaccine appointments for Benton, Franklin, Yakima, Walla Walla and Kittitas counties in Washington + northeast Oregon counties

Image Credit: HONS This July 2020 photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows a vial of the Janssen COVID-19 vaccine.

VACCINES IN WASHINGTON

STEP 1: Find out if you’re eligible for the COVID vaccine

STEP 2: Register for a vaccination

The first step in getting a COVID-19 vaccine in Washington is covered here. The second step is to sign up for an appointment. To register for a vaccination, visit the Washington State COVID-19 Vaccination Sign Up System. It can be found at prepmod.doh.wa.gov. The site helps you to find a vaccination clinic. It will also help you to sign up for or get a copy of your family’s official vaccination through visit Washington MyIR. The vaccination registration system also includes a State COVID-19 Assistance Hotline: 1-800-525-0127 or 1-888-856-5816, then press #. It is open 6 a.m.-10 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Although the system provides the ability to search for a clinic, we have made it easier for you by creating an interactive map that will let you zoom in to your state, county, city or neighborhood to receive local help outside of the state system:

STEP 3: Find a vaccine provider near you

VACCINES IN OREGON

STEP 1: Find out if you’re eligible for the COVID vaccine

STEP 2: Register for a vaccination

The first step in getting a COVID-19 vaccine in Oregon is covered here. The second step is to sign up for an appointment. The Oregon Health Authority says, if you are eligible to be vaccinated for COVID-19 during Phase 1A or 1B, you can anticipate being notified by your employer. OHA says additional distribution information will be posted to county health websites:

KAPP-KVEW is monitoring these sites regularly and have made it easier for you by creating an interactive map that will let you zoom in to your state, county, city or neighborhood to receive local help outside of the state system:

STEP 3: Find a vaccine provider near you

