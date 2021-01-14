OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington state is retooling it’s vaccine rollout amid a post-holidays uptick in COVID-19 cases.

In a news release Wednesday, the Washington State Department of Health said it planned to “pick up the pace to get vaccines to people who need them.”

During a telebriefing, the state health secretary said he is directing the health department to make some changes.

“One of those changes is an accelerated timeline to move to our next grouping — Phase 1B — which we expect to do in the next coming days,” said Dr. Umair A. Shah.

Washington is currently in Phase 1A of its vaccination distribution plan, giving shots to frontline workers and people at highest risk of getting very sick or dying. The state will also soon begin inoculating people 70 years old and older and people 50 years old and older in multi-generational households; they are included in Phase 1B. An exact date was not released.

The phases — and the people who will be vaccinated in those phases — are listed here:

You can find out where you fit in terms of priority by reading this and scrolling down to the Phase Finder questionnaire. You’ll learn whether you’re currently eligible to receive the vaccine. If you’re not, you can sign up to be notified when you become eligible.

The health secretary says Washington does not yet have enough vaccine supply for everyone who needs it, and prioritization is very important.

“We have to do it well, and we have to do it right,” Dr. Shah said. “It’s all about striking a balance between speed and proper process as we distribute vaccine. We’re going as fast as we can, but we need to do better, and we will. To our community we want to say: We’re on it. Finding the right balance is the key to success for the future, and that’s our goal.”

Latest vaccine numbers, per DOH:

201,660 doses administered (both first and second doses)

624,975 doses received (both Moderna and Pfizer)

123,275 doses coming this week 142 county sites 11 tribal or Urban Indian Health Program sites



The state says there are more than 600 facilities enrolled as COVID-19 vaccine providers, including a number of them in our area. Those locations are not being disclosed by the state just yet. CVS and Walgreens have committed to vaccinating people who live and work in nursing homes as part of a federal pharmacy program.

The DOH wants healthcare workers in Phase 1A to make a vaccination appointment now if they haven’t already.

“Opening up Phase 1B doesn’t ‘turn off the spigot’ for people [in] Phase 1A,” said Assistant Secretary Michele Roberts, one of the state’s leaders for vaccine rollout, “but we want to make sure that the people prioritized now take advantage of the opportunity to get vaccinated in the next few days.”

Answering your questions:

The health department says it plans to put the latest vaccination statistics on a COVID-19 data dashboard in the next few days. We’ll feature that prominently on yaktrinews.com and in future vaccine-related articles.

The latest COVID-19 transmission statistics, including a breakdown by county, can be seen in the state’s latest COVID-19 Transmission Situation Report.

On Friday, the Washington State Department of Health plans to update the state’s eight regions whether they can advance from Phase 1 after January 18.

WATCH: Washington Coronavirus Response Joint Information Center’s Jan. 13 telebriefing: