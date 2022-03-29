Valley Mall Farmers Market will be held every Saturday through the Summer

by Dylan Carter

(E Valley Mall Blvd & Main St, Google Maps)

UNION GAP, Wash. — Every Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., Valley Mall will host a farmers market featuring goods from the vendors, farmers, artists, and craftspeople of Yakima County.

According to an announcement issued by the mall, the market will be stationed at the Valley Mall’s southwest corner parking lot every week from May 21 to October 15, 2022. The nearest entrance to this part of the parking lot is near E Valley Mall Blvd & Main St.

“We are celebrating our 50th Anniversary all year long and there’s no better way to bring the community together and celebrate by supporting our local farmers and artisans,” shares Jacob Butler, marketing manager.

Valley Mall aims to provide a centralized location for vendors from across the Yakima Valley to share their goods and premium products with people from across the region.

Much of what will be on display at the market will be food items including produce, dairy goods, baked goods meats, specialty food items and desserts. However, other craft goods will also be on display for purchase each week.

Leaders at Valley Mall are looking for vendors who are interested in participating beginning this Spring. Anyone who is interested in being a vendor at the Valley Mall Farmers Market is urged to contact Butler at the following email address: valleymallfarmersmarket@gmail.com.

To be considered for priority entry, submit your application by April 21.

“We are excited to bring retailers and the community together, creating value and lasting memories,” Butler said.

