Valley Mall reopens in Union Gap

David Mann by David Mann

Courtesy: Valley Mall

UNION GAP, Wash. — Valley Mall is back open!

A number of stores at the Union Gap mall located at 2529 Main St. reopened their doors on Tuesday for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic started in March.

Mall staffers say they’ve been preparing to welcome back shoppers and employees to a well-sanitized environment.

“Our opening will be a gradual process, like slowly turning on a faucet. So, we ask the community to be patient with one another and continue supporting our amazing restaurants and stores,” a post on Valley Mall’s Facebook page says.

Not all stores in Valley Mall are open yet. Below is a full list of stores that will be open Tuesday:

• Old Navy

• Sleep Number

• Fancy Nails

• Rite Aid

• US Cellular

• AT&T

• Good Feet

• MetroPCS

• Edward Jones (by appointment only)

• Starbucks

• T Mobile

• Verizon

• Buffalo Wild Wings

• Xochimilco

• Mongolian Grill

• Spectrum

• The Children’s Place

• Finishline

• Journey’s

• Just Sports

• Kay Jewelers

• Morgan Jewelers

• YoYakima

• Skechers

Visit the Valley Mall website for updates on store openings.

