Valley rain and mountain snow likely Tuesday, colder and drier air moves in for tomorrow -Briana

Showers are moving into the region. Rain expected for the Tuesday morning drive. A Winter Weather Advisory goes into effect for the Blue Mountains will continue until 10AM Wednesday. Travel will become difficult over the higher terrain today with this next system that brings the showers to the lower elevations. 6-10″ is possible, including the cities of Meacham, Tollgate… and Ski Bluewood Resort. Snoqualmie and Stevens Pass may receive about 4-8″ of snow, with some of this falling as a rain/snow mix. I’ll have a better idea when the next computer model runs come out today. After the wet weather Tuesday, things become much colder Tuesday night through mid-week! Teens and 20s overnight the next couple of nights, 40s during the day. Warming up again for next weekend….60s return Saturday and Sunday!