Van rollover backs up WA-240 in Kennewick; WSP investigates

by Dylan Carter

KENNEWICK, Wash. — An injury rollover collision on WA-240 between Edison St and U.S. Route 395 slowed traffic in both directions of the highway on Friday afternoon.

According to an alert from the Kennewick Police Department via social media, traffic was backed up before 12:45 p.m. on Friday, December 3, 2021. At that time, Troopers from the Washington State Patrol were en route to investigate the accident.

However, they have confirmed that at least one person was injured during this rollover accident. A photo published by local police confirms that a white Chevrolet van tipped over on its side off the edge of the roadway.

Details are limited at this time, but WSP Troopers are actively investigating the accident and will provide an update later in the evening with more information.

It’s unclear whether anyone was fatally injured. However, KPD officers confirmed that concerned citizens rushed to the scene of the crash and helped the driver out of their vehicle after they rolled over.

If possible, avoid WA-240 in Kennewick as traffic has been delayed in both directions. It’s unclear whether the roadway is still blocked, but at least one lane was closed by Kennewick Police around 1:00 p.m. on Friday.

This is a breaking news story. An update and/or follow-up will be published once further details are revealed.

