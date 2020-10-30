Drive-by shooter at-large after firing at vehicle in Kennewick

Monica Petruzzelli by Monica Petruzzelli

PC: Kennewick Police Department

KENNEWICK, Wash. – Shots were fired in Kennewick early Friday morning and the suspect is still at-large.

According to the Kennewick Police Department, just before 1 a.m. several people called 911 saying they heard gunshots near 40th Avenue and South Vancouver Street.

Officers went to investigate and found shell casings and a vehicle that had been struck.

Fortunately, no one was injured.

“This is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the general public,” police wrote in a press release.

As the investigation unfolds, police are hoping any community members with tips will call 509-628-0333.