Vendors in the Village, 3 Eyed Fish raise money to support grieving family

Ellie Nakamoto-White by Ellie Nakamoto-White

RICHLAND, Wash. — 3 Eyed Fish and the Vendors in the Village pop-up event came together Thursday to support the founder of the market who lost her husband in May.

According to GoFundMe, Scott Pennington, 49, passed away unexpectedly from a heart attack. He left behind his wife, Tracy, and his two teenage sons, Carter and Lincoln.

Lori Lancaster, the executive director for the Benton Franklin Fair and Rodeo, said Tracy and Scott are well-known members of the community.

“Tracy is the creator of Vendors at the Village, the 3 Eyed Fish Farmer’s Market, and many other community events. She has also been a part of the Benton Franklin Fair for two decades, bringing crazy food concoctions, her artistic touch, and volunteer spirit to make the event special each year,” a news release said. “She’s an entrepreneur and the kindest person,

always lending a hand to those in need. The loss of her beloved Scotty has been devastating.”

So when he died a few weeks ago, Lancaster said she knew the community had to come together.

“We just want to be able to ease a little bit of stress on her right now and raise some money to help them get through this time and so all of the proceeds from sales today at 3 Eyed Fish all day long will be going to the Pennington family,” Lancaster said.

Lancaster said Scott was “a larger than life presence with a big ole Texas accent.”

“He was fun, loud, caring, and just a great guy,” Lancaster said. “He was a union electrician and had a lot of peers and people that just want to help the family and we’re just trying to find another path to do that in his memory and to help him rest assured that his family’s being taken care of.”

You can donate to the Pennington family’s GoFundMe here.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.