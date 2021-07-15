VERIFY: Is the PNW facing a jet fuel shortage during wildfire season?

The short answer is no. However, officials say it's a good idea to stay aware of your surroundings in the hot summer months

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — Wildfires continue to burn throughout the Pacific Northwest, leaving some wondering if there are enough safety resources in the face of potential destruction.

The good news? Yes.

A recent article by the Associated Press stated that fuel shortages could ground firefighting aircraft, one of the biggest resources utilized.

However, officials from the Washington State Department of Natural Resources (DNR) said there is no immediate problem.

“We’re not concerned about this. We don’t anticipate this being an issue but even if it was an issue, we already have a contingency plan in place for situations like this,” said DNR Communication Manager Thomas Kyle-Milward. “The Washington National Guard would essentially supply us with military trucks as needed if we were unable to use fuel trucks of our own.”

Kyle-Milward said the DNR has collaborated with “aviation contractors to make the best use of large tankers as well as our vendor’s equipment.”

“Additionally, we’re ensuring that we top off DNR contract vendor fuel trucks at every opportunity, just so we have as much on hand as possible,” Kyle-Milward said.

The wildfire division aviation program also constantly monitors airport supplies.

“Our information indicates that it’s mostly a trucking issue rather than a true fuel supply problem,” Kyle-Milward said.

Officials said it’s always a good idea to stay vigilant and aware of your surroundings, especially during wildfire season.

