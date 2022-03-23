‘Very complex’ Nelson Dam project to fix flooding, fish passage on the Naches River

Crews have removed about 80% of the existing dam

by Emily Goodell

YAKIMA, Wash. — Construction crews are nearly finished with the removal of the outdated Nelson Dam, which is another step toward completing a multi-agency project to improve fish migration and decrease flooding risk in that area of the Naches River.

The City of Yakima and Yakima County are heading up the $22 million dollar project, which involves not only the removal and replacement of the existing dam, but a full redesign.

“It’s been a long time coming,” City of Yakima Assistant Public Works Director Dave Brown said.

The Nelson Dam was built in the 1920s to divert irrigation water from the river to farmers and residents in the area. It was refurbished in 1985, but no significant changes were made to the structure’s design.

Brown said the original design had sediment and silt building up for miles behind the dam, which caused the water level to rise. He said the idea to completely redesign the dam began to take shape after significant flooding in 1996.

“It flooded the highway and the highway was closed for a short portion of time,” Brown said. “And since that time, more rock has been deposited and the damage is getting worse.”

Brown said the new style of dam structure will help to mitigate flooding issues and open up that section of the Naches River for more recreational opportunities.

“For Yakima, it means making sure we have the water supply to feed our irrigation customers,” Brown said. “If you’re interested in the river and boating, it makes boat passage available here.”

Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife habitat biologist Eric Bartrand said the existing dam did have an old concrete fish ladder, but it was often difficult for juvenile fish or fall spawners like coho to pass through.

“We’ve had hundreds of fish pulled up below the old dam, not able to move upstream,” Bartrand said.

Bartrand said the lack of an adequate fish passage can decrease the species ability to reproduce or to move away from potential dangers like a chemical spill.

Once the nearly century-old structure is completely removed, crews plan to construct a roughened channel — a horseshoe-shaped dam made out of rocks that will allow fish to pass up and over.

“There’s a lot of rock being purchased here — almost $2 million — to make the roughened channel because that dam was only about 80 feet wide and when we’re done, it’ll be 400 feet wide,” Brown said.

The City of Yakima provided more than $7 million for the dam removal project and received significant funding from outside sources, including approximately:

$4.4 million from the Washington State Floodplain by Design program

$4.1 million from Brian Abbott Fish Barrier Removal Board

$1.3 million from the state’s Capital Budget

The Bureau of Reclamation, Yakima County, State Community Facility and Rivers Legacy Fund also contributed funds to the project.

“This dam replacement project is very complex,” Bartrand said. “It’s a project that was the result of a lot of cooperation between a lot of diverse interests.”

If everything goes as planned, crews will begin removing the remaining pieces of the dam next week and take next steps on the project, which is expected to be complete by April 2023.

