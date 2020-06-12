Very warm Friday, late day storm chances -Kristin

Happy Friday!

We had a few thunderstorms very early this morning around the Yakima and Kittitas Valley. Most of the area is off to a dry start with another very warm and muggy day ahead. Look for highs today close to the mid 80’s. Showers and thunderstorms will develop after 4PM this afternoon. On and off showers and storms will stick around overnight with heavy downpours and claps of thunder possible.

Turning much cooler and breezy for the weekend. Saturday we will see a pop-up shower sticking around with highs in the upper 60’s and low 70’s. Winds on Saturday could gust up to 25 MPH. By Sunday, a lot more sunshine will return with highs in the low 70’s.