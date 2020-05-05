Very warm Tuesday. Storm chances tonight. -Kristin

Happy Cinco de Mayo!

Back to plenty of sunshine today ahead of a cold front. And we will see a big warm-up this afternoon with highs in the upper 70’s and low 80’s.

We could see a few thunderstorms developing as early as this evening around 7 or 8PM. Showers and thunderstorms will be possible overnight as the front tracks through the area from west to east. Within any thunderstorm, gusty winds and heavy rainfall will be possible. A shower could linger into Wednesday morning. Back to sunshine by afternoon. Wednesday will be breezy with gusts at times up to 35 MPH. Look for a cooler afternoon in the upper 60’s and low 70’s.