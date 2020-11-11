Veterans Day: How to honor local vets safely this year

TRI-CITIES, Wash. – Wednesday is Veterans Day, but because of the pandemic there won’t be the traditional events happening around the Tri-Cities.

However, some local Veterans Day events haved moved online. The anual West Richland Area Chamber of Commerce parade was presented virtually with videos and pictures.

Scotty Smiley of Pasco, a veteran who was blinded by a bomb while in Iraq, was the parade’s grand marshal.

In Walla Walla, students held a virtual assembly to honor Veterans Day, which can be viewed here:

As for in-person events, the Hawthorne Court Retirement Community in Kennewick plans on gathering for a socially-distanced flag raising ceremony at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

Prosser Memorial Hospital is also serving to-go breakfast meals to veterans and their families from 7 a.m. through 10 a.m.

In appreciation of their service, some stores are also offering discounts for veterans, such as at Starbucks, Denny’s and Applebee’s, according to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

