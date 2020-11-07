Veteran’s Day Parade in West Richland goes virtual

WEST RICHLAND, Wash. — The pandemic won’t rain on West Richland’s Veteran’s Day Parade. Especially on their 21st year of celebrating.

The Chamber of Commerce said they wanted to find a way to make sure veterans feel included and recognized, so they turned to the internet.

“To honor our veterans, we want them to know how special they are to us because these times it’s tough when you’re caged in and you can’t do anything. So yeah, we really want them to know

what they mean to us and you know, their service to the country so we said we gotta do it,” May Hays, the Executive Director of the West Richland Chamber of Commerce said.

The virtual parade will start at 9:30 AM on Saturday, November 7th. Viewers can watch here, on the Chamber’s website.

Essentially, the virtual parade is a collection of videos and pictures with Scotty Smiley as the Grand Marshal.

After the parade ends, officials will hold a Vietnam Memorial Dedication at Flat Top Park followed by a drive through, chili feed.

Hays said people can donate money for the chili feed and the proceeds go to Combat Veterans International.

