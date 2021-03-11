Veterans receive free dental care at fifth annual ‘Thank a Vet’ event

RICHLAND, Wash — Veterans in the Tri-Cities can receive basic dental care for free at Lifetime Dental Care in Richland on Saturday.

From 8 a.m. to noon on March 13th, vets in need are eligible for cleanings, exams, fillings and extractions as part of the fifth annual “Thank a Vet” event.

Dr. Michael Breier, who is an ex-navy veteran himself, said it’s important to him to “give back to the people who help us the most.”

“Everybody sort of has their people that they grow attached to and mine are veterans,” Breier said. “They are the best people ever to work on because they are happy to be here and they are thrilled that somebody’s here to help them.”

Breier said it’s one of “the most rewarding days every single year.”

“We feel that supporting our veterans is the least we could do to honor them for the freedom we all enjoy,” Breier said.

In 2020, the office saw between 35 to 50 patients and donated $25,000 dollars worth of dentistry work.

“If I could do dentistry for free it would be a joy to me,” Breier said. “It’s so nice to be able to give back to this community and to my veterans who I feel like I’m in a brotherhood with.”

He added that it’s important to remember that when some vets get out or retire they don’t necessarily have the opportunity to continue their health care.

“They’re caught with a double-whammy. Not only do they not have their benefits but now they’re expected to take care of their health which may be declining

Breier said that he sees multiple vets return but he’s always eager to see fresh faces.

“They’re one of the easiest groups of people to get to know and you’re instantly family with them especially if you’re an ex-veteran,” Breier said.

To schedule an appointment, call Lifetime Dental at 509-628-1144.

