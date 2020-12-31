Veterans throughout Washington are set for vaccination

Veteran Bucky Coon, a resident at the Washington Veterans Home in Port Orchard, was amongst the first veterans in Washington state to receive a COVID-19 vaccination (Photo credit the WDVA).

WALLA WALLA, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Veterans Affairs (WDVA) is working diligently to those who served with COVID-19 vaccinations throughout the state.

The WDVA announced that the Washington Veterans Home in Port Orchard was the first location to receive COVID-19 vaccinations on Wednesday.

Residents, staff members and other clients who consented to their vaccinations received their part of the 525 vaccine doses allocated to the Port Orchard location today.

Three other Washington Veterans Homes are set to receive vaccinations in the near future. On December 31, the Walla Walla Veterans Home is set to receive vaccinations. Then on January 7, the Spokane Veterans Home and Washington State Soldiers Home in Orting will receive their allocations of these vaccines.

According to the WDVA, these Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines are being provided by Operation Warp Speed, which is the United States government’s initiative to accelerate the development and distribution of coronavirus vaccines. These vaccinations are being administered by Walgreens.

This is only the first round of vaccinations to be administered by the WDVA. They intend to do a second round on January 20 and another on February 10.

Despite these vaccinations, the WDVA doesn’t plan to change its COVID-19 protocols until more vaccinations are confirmed in their communities.

