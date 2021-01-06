Vice President Mike Pence reacts to U.S. Capitol protests

J. Scott Applewhite Vice President Mike Pence finishes a swearing-in ceremony for senators in the Old Senate Chamber at the Capitol in Washington, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021.

WASHINGTON D.C. — Vice President Mike Pence tweeted his reaction to Trump supporters’ protests at the U.S. Capitol today. The Vice President expressed his respect for peaceful protest, but says that this “attack on our Capitol will not be tolerated.”

Peaceful protest is the right of every American but this attack on our Capitol will not be tolerated and those involved will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. — Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) January 6, 2021

Protestors stormed the U.S. Capitol during deliberations over Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 Presidential election.

Elected officials were promptly evacuated. Vice President Pence was amongst those evacuated from the building, according to both CNN and The Associated Press. However, one woman was shot and is in critical condition.

On Twitter, President Donald J. Trump called upon VP Mike Pence to block the certification of Joe Biden as the nation’s President-Elect. Pence, however, does not have the authority to override the decision.

