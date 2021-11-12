Victim was threatened & shot atop scenic Richland viewpoint

by Dylan Carter

'Top of the World' parking lot in Richland, WA (Google Maps)

RICHLAND, Wash. — After someone showed up at a local medical facility with several gunshot wounds, Richland police officers launched an investigation into an altercation at the ‘Top of the World’ viewpoint near Badger Mountain Community Park on Friday morning.

According to a social media alert from the Richland Police Department, the victim was admitted to an area medical facility around 3:00 a.m. on November 12, 2021. Officers were dispatched to the facility to speak with the victim, who says they were shot unprovoked.

The victim and a friend were visiting the park under City of Richland jurisdiction at 1160 Glenwood Ct.—more commonly referred to as the ‘Top of the World’ viewpoint.—around 1:00 a.m.

During their visit to the remote viewpoint, the duo was approached inside of their vehicle by several unidentified suspects. The victim claims that they became uncomfortable around 3:00 a.m. and decided to quickly leave the scenic viewpoint.

They reported that the unidentified suspect fired several gunshots at their vehicle as they drove away, piercing the car and striking the victim numerous times. Miraculously, the friend was not pierced by the multitude of bullets hurling in their direction.

Richland police investigators are not sure what caused this altercation and are actively looking into it. If you have any information that may contribute to their investigation, you’re urged to contact your local authorities.

