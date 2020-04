(VIDEO) Pasco dad and 4-year-old daughter make fun lip-sync video

TRI-CITIES, Wash. – Local families are getting creative with their free time — especially one dad and daughter duo in Pasco.

Kinsley Murray and her dad Shafer created a home-made music video lip-syncing Bob Seger’s “Old Time Rock and Roll”!

They filmed all around the Tri-Cities area.

Kinsley is 4-years-old and her dad is a 4th grade teacher in Benton City.

Watch the video below of them having some old-time family fun.

When a 4th grade teacher and a 4 year old have all this extra time…. We gotta get creative! Enjoy our craziness! Posted by Shafer Murray on Tuesday, April 14, 2020

