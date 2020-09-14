Video shows moments before deadly wrong way crash near Coeur d’Alene

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — New video shows the moments just before a deadly wrong-way crash near Coeur d’Alene.

Christine M. Cann, 57, has been charged with vehicular manslaughter in Jeremy T. Scherer’s death.

Idaho State Police troopers said Cann was driving westbound in the eastbound lanes of I-90 just west of Coeur d’Alene around 12:30 p.m. on Friday.

New video shows the moments just before a deadly wrong-way crash on I-90 near Coeur d'Alene. The driver, Christine M. Cann, has been charged with vehicular manslaughter. INFO: https://bit.ly/2E0Jk9N?utm_medium=social&utm_source=facebook_4_News_Now Posted by 4 News Now on Monday, September 14, 2020

According to ISP, Cann entered I-90 from Northwest Boulevard. They said she continued driving until she hit Scherer’s car head on, causing it to spin sideways. Scherer was then hit on the driver’s side by a Subaru, driven by 57-year-old Christopher Comer.

Both Scherer and Comer’s cars continued to the right shoulder and came to rest near the bike path. Cann’s stopped in the middle of the eastbound lanes.

The video suggests other people witnessed the crash. ISP would like to speak to anyone who saw the grey SUV driving in the wrong lanes of the freeway.

“A young man sadly did not survive this crash. The video shows there may be more people who can help us put together what happened. We hope when those folks realize what they witnessed, they’ll contact investigating troopers,” said Captain John Kempf.

Anyone who was a witness is asked call the Idaho State Police at 208-209-8730.