Video shows tense interaction between Grocery Outlet employee and woman violating mask mandate

SPOKANE, Wash. — Since last Friday, wearing a mask inside a grocery store is no longer recommended. It’s required.

As businesses learn to adapt, some customers are fighting back. A tense scene inside the Spokane Valley Grocery Outlet has been viewed more than 30,000 times.

“You’re harassing me,” Aubree Stone says in the video, as a grocery store employee tells her and her family to leave for violating the mask mandate.

“Please leave the store,” the employee says, while Stone yells at her to get away from her family.

Stone posted the video Tuesday. It’s been viewed over 30,000 times.

Here’s what happened Tuesday when a Grocery Outlet employee asked a family, without face coverings, to leave the Spokane Valley store. The video has been viewed more than 30k times. Now a group is organizing an “Unmasked Shopping Event” #4NewsNow pic.twitter.com/B286zU82cv — Kyle Simchuk (@KyleKXLY) July 3, 2020

The store has obvious signs at the main entrance telling customers they must wear a mask in order to shop.

Starting this Tuesday, businesses will not be allowed to serve any customer that doesn’t have a face covering.

The order is Gov. Inslee’s latest attempt to slow the spread of COVID-19 at a time when cases are rising.

The video is inspiring an “unmasked shopping event.” Organizers on Facebook plan to make a statement Friday morning inside the Spokane and Spokane Valley Grocery Outlet stores.

