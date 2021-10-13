Viewers will continue to receive KAPP-KVEW TV while DISH negotiations continue

Attention DISH network customers, you will continue to receive KAPP-KVEW TV as both parties continue to negotiate on a long-term agreement. We will work hard to find a fair deal. We’re sorry for any inconvenience this may cause you, our viewers.

You can always reach us for free with an over-the-air antenna.

You can also call DISH now and tell them you want to keep KAPP-KVEW TV with a long-term agreement at 1-800-333-3474.

Q. How can I stream your local news on my TV?

The easiest option is to download the KAPP KVEW+ app for your connected TV or mobile device. There you will find all our local newscasts live and on demand. It works on Roku, FireTV, AppleTV, Android TV or on your phone. And it’s all FREE to download and FREE to use.