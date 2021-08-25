Violent arson spree across Benton County culminates in West Richland shootout

by Dylan Carter

Road closed on W Van Giesen for an officer-involved shooting on August 25, 2021 (Image credit: Benton County, WA Sheriff's Office, Facebook).

The scene of a residential structure fire on the border of Kennewick and Finley on August 25, 2021 (Image credit: Neil Fischer, KAPP-KVEW).

WRPD is investigating a potential officer-involved shooting on August 25, 2021 (Image credit: West Richland Police Department, Facebook).

Benton County authorities are investigating the scene of this fire which was ignited overnight in Finley on August 25, 2021 (Image credit: Matt Van Slyke, KAPP-KVEW).



One of several fires set along SR 397 early Wednesday morning. (KAPP-KVEW)

Firefighters tasked with investigating what sparked several fires set along SR 397 early Wednesday morning. (KAPP-KVEW)



A sheriff's investigator visited several fire scenes along SR 397 on Wednesday morning. (KAPP-KVEW)

WEST RICHLAND, Wash. — Law enforcement is on high alert across Benton County after several people were shot and more than 20 fires were reported overnight across the region. Authorities believe there is no threat to public safety at this time.

KAPP-KVEW’s Amanda Mason spoke to Commander Jon Schwarder of the Benton County Sheriff’s Office on Monday morning to confirm the following details.

According to the Commander, a multitude of fires were reported across Benton County beginning around 4:00 a.m. on Wednesday, August 25. Benton County law enforcement has reason to believe the suspect drove an older, orange pickup truck across the area and that they are responsible for the fire damage.

That included two residential structure fires in Finley, at least eight fires in Kennewick, more than eight fires along State Route 397 between Nine Canyon and Olympia, two suspicious fires on State Route 22, and several fires in the area of Badger Road. Additionally, two structures were fully engulfed by flames at 2 Rivers Park. Expect Finley Rd to be closed for most of the day.

Authorities have an idea of who their suspect is, but cannot confirm their identity at this time. However, that person is also being looked at in connection with two separate shootings that occurred early on Wednesday morning.

“At the location of one of the fires on Finley Road, there was a victim with a gunshot wound and was transported to an area hospital,” Commander Schwarder said.

Police made contact with the suspect in West Richland, leading to an officer-involved shooting. While West Richland Police confirm that no officers were hurt in the shootout, the Benton County Coroner confirmed that one person connected to the crime spree died in West Richland.

While authorities haven’t been able to confirm whether the fires were random or targeted, they have reason to believe that the vehicle stopped in West Richland was connected. The suspect and a police officer allegedly exchanged gunshots, but authorities were unable to confirm whether the suspect was wounded or killed.

Benton County officials received reports from concerned citizens that a pickup truck was on fire along W Van Giesen St on Wednesday morning. Commuters should be advised that there is a heavy police presence on Van Giesen between 38th and Bombing Range.

“This is still an ongoing investigation as detectives are still working hard to fully understand what happened,” Commander Schwarder said.

This is a breaking news story. An update and/or follow-up will be issued as further details are revealed.

