Violent bar fight in Richland leads to assault charges for Benton County suspect

by Dylan Carter

Richland Police Department

RICHLAND, Wash. — A violent altercation outside of a bar landed one male suspect behind bars after allegedly striking a woman, threatening others with a knife, and trying to use his car as a battering ram.

According to a social media alert from the Richland Police Department, officers responded to Lee’s Tahitian on the 1300-block of Jadwin Ave around 2:00 a.m. on Sunday, February 20 for reports of a disturbance.

RPD investigators found that the male suspect approached a group outside of the bar and instigated a fight. They say he retrieved a knife from his car before returning to the group and punching a woman, who dropped to the ground and was injured upon contact with the pavement.

Autorities say he then returned to his car and tried to ram into several people multiple times before driving off in an attempt to evade the consequenes of his actions.

Shortly after, Richland police officers spotted the suspect driving away and pulled him over. He was arrested without further incident and was booked into the Benton County Jail on an investigative hold for Assault to the Second Degree and Vehicular Assault.

Authorities say that additional charges are pending and may be added on as they resume their investigation.

This is a breaking news story. An update and/or follow-up may be issued if further details are revealed.

