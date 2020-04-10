Violent crash kills motorcyclist in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wash. — One person is dead following a violent crash in Franklin County involving a motorcyclist and a car.

According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened shortly before 7 p.m. near Glade North and Clarks roads, a few miles north of Pasco.

Deputies say the car turned in front of the motorcycle. The motorcyclist was killed.

It’s not known which way each driver was going or if intoxicants played a factor.

The victim’s identity will not be released until family members are notified.

The road will be closed during the investigation and will be re-opened at a later time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

