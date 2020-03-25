Red Mountain winemakers stay connected during COVID-19 with Virtual Happy Hour

BENTON CITY, Wash. — Local winemakers aren’t letting the coronavirus stop them from engaging with the community.

Join various Red Mountain wineries as they host daily livestreams for virtual happy hour, an ongoing, week-long series they call Virtual Vines and Wines.

Each day has a different theme including Malbec Monday, Cab Tuesday, Walk in the Vineyard Wednesday, Rose’ All Day Thursday, Foodie Friday, Sunset on Sunset Saturday and Sunday Funday.

Wineries will take turns hosting 30-minute virtual tastings on their Facebook and Instagram pages.

They encourage guests to watch, comment and purchase bottles for pick up or delivery so they can sip along and socialize with one another from a distance.

Here’s a look at this week’s schedule:

Check winery pages for updates on next week’s schedule.