Virtual hiring event aims to help Pascoans get back to work in 2021

Dylan Carter by Dylan Carter

PASCO, Wash. — Local organizations are teaming up to host a Free Virtual Hiring Event geared toward unemployed individuals in Southeastern Washington who are in need of assistance.

This event is sponsored by the Career Center of the Southeast and PSSI Food Safety Services. It will be held tomorrow on Tuesday, March 2, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. until Noon virtually. This will provide an opportunity for individuals seeking employment to meet with hiring managers and recruiters.

According to the release issued on Monday evening, PSSI Food Safety Services is looking to fill dozens of positions and is actively recruiting new employees. In the release, it’s said that PSSI Food Safety and Services offers competitive pay, paid training, and full benefits.

The release also made note of the Career Center of the Southeast’s mission for the year: Ensuring that a target goal of 20,021 people return to work safely and effectively in 2021. They’ll do that by extending their reach throughout the United States and connecting businesses, hiring managers and recruiters with unemployed individuals in need of a hand. They’ll do so with many virtual hiring events and seminars throughout 2021.

To adapt for the COVID-19 pandemic, many of the events that would generally be held in-person have gone virtual. They’ll also host drive-thru recruiting events/career fairs to safely and effectively reach those in need of a job.

If you’re interested in attending the virtual hiring event, you’ll have to visit the Career Center of the Southeast’s website (southeastcareercenter.com) by clicking here.

