Virtual job fair on Wednesday aims to connect manufacturing employers with Washington workers

KENNEWICK, Wash. – A virtual job fair on Wednesday aims to get manufacturing employers connected with potential workers across Washington state.

According to WorkSource Columbia Basin, the virtual hiring event is free and all you need to a computer, tablet or smartphone.

Prospective employees will be able to talk to recruiters via text or video chat.

If you plan on taking part, here are a few steps to take first:

Register with your name and email address at: https://app.brazenconnect.com/a/washington/e/a0grA (*pre-registration is required.)

Upload your résumé

The job fair will take place Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

During the week of July 26 through August 1, there were 24,985 initial unemployment claims in Washington and 656,556 total claims for all unemployment benefit categories filed by Washingtonians, according to the Employment Security Department.

