Virtual town hall for struggling businesses scheduled for Friday

YAKIMA, Wash. —Community partners are holding a free webinar Friday to help businesses struggling due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The Yakima County Development Association, Yakima chapter of the Society for Human Resource Management and the Greater Yakima Chamber of Commerce teamed up to host their first ever virtual town hall.

“Is your head swimming? Are you trying to stay above water while digesting all the information being thrown at you during this pandemic? We can help!” the YCDA said in a news release.

Industry professionals will answer business questions and concerns during the live webinar, which will take place at 9:30 a.m. Friday through Zoom.

Panelists include:

Janna Hayes, HR Operations Manager at Tree Top

Scott Washburn, VP of Human Resources at Tree Top

Jack Fitzgerald, CEO/Director at South Central Workforce Council

Alberto Isiordia, Central Regional Director at Employment Security Department

Roshelle Pavlin, Human Resource Consultant at BBSI

Jon Smith, Executive Director at Yakima County Development Association

Verlynn Best, CEO at the Greater Yakima Chamber of Commerce

Sarah Truglio, Certified Business Advisor at the Washington State Small Business Development Center

Limited spots are available. Register online here.

