Virus kills 47 people, infects more than 900 in Tri-Cities area

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — Health officials said Thursday that two more people have died of COVID-19 in Benton and Franklin counties.

The most recent victims of the virus were two Benton County men in their 60s and 80s. Both had underlying health issues, the Benton-Franklin Health District said.

So far, at least 914 residents have been infected with the virus, and 47 people — about 5% of those who’ve tested positive — have died.

In Benton County, there are 532 cases and 43 deaths. In Franklin County, there are 382 cases and four deaths.

40 people are hospitalized for the virus as of Thursday morning.

At senior homes, there have been 239 cases, including staff members, and 35 associated deaths.

145 healthcare workers have been infected.

