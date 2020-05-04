Visit Tri-Cities celebrates National Travel and Tourism Week virtually

Rio Barber by Rio Barber

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Visit Tri-Cities continues to celebrate National Travel and Tourism week online with Facebook livestreams, prizes and virtual happy hour.

Last year, tourism brought $560 million in visitor spending and supported more than 6,000 jobs in the Tri-Cities. Although many events have been canceled this year, there are many conventions and tournaments being re-booked for the future so $3.8 million dollars might be delayed but not lost.

To celebrate, Visit Tri-Cities will be hosting their first virtual National Travel and Tourism week via their Facebook page. The theme is “Spirit of Travel” which honors and recognizes the industry’s strength, selflessness and resiliency.

Each day at 1 p.m., a different tourism partner will be highlighted on Facebook live. Monday is food, Tuesday is Cinco de Mayo, Wednesday is recreation, Thursday is entertainment and Friday is craft beverages.

And it wouldn’t be a celebration without prizes.

Post photos of your favorite Tri-Cities experiences with the #TCTourismMatters to win daily prizes including certificates for Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar, Miss Tamale, and the Columbia Park Golf Tri-Plex, tickets to Thunder on the Island, and a growler and fill from Sage Brewing Company.

The Grand Prize features a two night stay at The Lodge at Columbia Point, certificates for The Bradley and Frost Me Sweet, and a paddleboarding adventure from Northwest Paddleboarding.

There will also be Happy Hour at 5 p.m. with virtual wine tastings and a sneak peek at 2020 vintage and releases.

For more information, click here.

