Visit Tri-Cities highlights hospitality in wineries, tourism and business

by Dylan Carter

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Businesses throughout the Tri-Cities pride themselves on creating a welcoming environment for patrons and community members to visit. Visit Tri-Cities honored those who instill these sensibilities across the region during its annual meeting.

Visit Tri-Cities hosted its 2021 Kris Watkins Tourism Champion of the Year ceremony virtually on Nov. 4 to honor those who excel at making people who pass through Kennewick, Pasco and Richland feel welcomed.

“The Tri-Cities is a vibrant destination because of our region’s talented hospitality and tourism employees,” said Michael Novakovich, President & CEO of Visit Tri-Cities. “Tourism was one of the most severely impacted industries over the last 20 or so months and yet we continue to persevere. As travel and tourism continues to return, much of the credit goes to these employees who have worked tirelessly to ensure our industry flourishes. We couldn’t think of anyone more deserving of the Kris Watkins Tourism Champion of the Year Award than all of the resilient employees who make visiting the Tri-Cities an incredible experience.”

During the ceremony, Visit Tri-Cities announced that the 2021 Excellence in Service Award is going to Kathy Nutt of Frichette Winery. She was recognized for her exceptional customer service.

She was one of 37 nominees who were considered for the award. Visit Tri-Cities says that Kathy stood out amongst her peers while being evaluated for the following qualities: “the ability to serve as an example to others, provide exemplary customer service and create a memorable visitor experience.”

