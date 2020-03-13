Visitation at Washington state correctional facilities suspended

Kaitlin Knapp by Kaitlin Knapp

SEATTLE, Wash. — Starting on March 13, the Department of Corrections will suspend visitation at all of Washington state’s correctional facilities due to the coronavirus.

In a press release, they’re also working on extra screening protocols for employees, inmates and other people entering the facility. This includes taking temperatures and answering questionnaires.

“At the same time, Corrections recognize the importance of family visitation, programming and other opportunities provided to our incarcerated population per our mission of improving public safety by positively changing lives,” the department said.

The visitation includes extended family visits, which will be reimbursed to families who have already scheduled it. Additionally, all tours and events involving four or more outside people are suspended.

