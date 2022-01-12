Volunteer firefighters save a dog in Franklin County that fell through ice and was trapped in freezing water

by Neil Fischer

Franklin County Sheriff's Office

Franklin County Sheriff's Office

Franklin County Sheriff's Office

Franklin County Sheriff's Office







FRANKLIN CO., Wash. — Volunteer firefighters jumped into action Monday morning to save a dog that had fallen through ice and into the freezing water of a pond in Franklin County.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says the dog fell into the pond around 7:30 a.m. on Monday and could not get out of the freezing water.

Several volunteer firefighters from Franklin County Fire District 4 and Adams County Fire District 5 responded to the pond in north Franklin County, according to the sheriff’s office.

“They quickly developed a safe and clever plan to rescue the large dog without entering the icy water,” says a post on the sheriff’s office Facebook page.

A volunteer firefighter used a small boat and a tool to slide across the ice to the dog. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says the firefighter traveled approximately 40 yards to get to the stranded dog.

“The dog was initially hesitant towards the unfamiliar face, but once it discovered help had arrived, enough trust was built for the volunteer firefighter to successfully hook the dog’s neck collar and pull it from the icy water to safety,” says the sheriff’s office.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says first responders were ecstatic to see the dog rescued.

RECENT HEADLINES FROM KAPP-KVEW STAFF:

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.