Volunteer-run Yakima Ice Rink burglarized, struggling financially

Emily Goodell by Emily Goodell

YAKIMA, Wash. — The Yakima Ice Rink, already hit hard by the pandemic, was broken into over the weekend and will have to make costly repairs and replace thousands of dollars in stolen tools and equipment.

“They smashed everything, they took every tool, they took the keys out of the Zamboni,” said Dane Pierone, who volunteers at the Yakima Ice Rink. “They took the cash register, the microwave, the mirror to the ladies bathroom.”

Pizza makers, a TV, stereo equipment, thick gauge copper wire, all the candy in the vending machine — Pierone said they’re still trying to account for everything that’s missing.

The ice rink is run by the Yakima Amateur Hockey Association, an organized group of volunteers dedicated to provide space for youth ice sports in the Yakima Valley. Due to the pandemic, Pierone said the ice rink has been closed since April.

The rink was supposed to start building up the ice a month late this fall, but had to postpone due to a mechanical failure in their cooling tower. Pierone said luckily, Central Washington Refrigeration stepped in to help and donated a repurposed cooling tower to the ice rink.

“[They] put in all the labor, all electricians, everything for free and I was like, ‘Wow,’” Pierone said.

With the cooling tower repairs finished, Pierone and other volunteers arrived at the ice rink Monday morning to start the month-long process of adding thousands of gallons of water to build the ice.

“I went and turned the lights on and then it dawned on me like, ‘Oh, boy,'” Pierone said.

Pierone said this isn’t the first time the ice rink has been broken into, but it’s harder this year combined with the financial toll of being shut down due to COVID-19 restrictions.

A GoFundMe page for the Yakima Amateur Hockey Association had raised $4,200 as of Thursday evening — $1,000 of the total was donated by the Moses Lake Youth Hockey Association. Pierone said he’s grateful for the community’s continued support.

“Tools we can replace, doors we can replace, but one thing the thieves can’t take from us is our will,” Pierone said.

COPYRIGHT 2019 BY KAPP-KVEW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.