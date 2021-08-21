Volunteers help with Schneider Springs Fire evacuations

by Emily Goodell

NACHES, Wash. — Volunteers are helping evacuees from the Schneider Springs Fire by providing emergency shelter and transporting livestock to a safe location in Yakima.

“Nobody should think that they have to go it on their own as they are evacuated,”said Micah Bell, a public information officer for the Schneider Springs Fire.

The American Red Cross has set up a shelter for evacuees at Summit View Church of Christ at 100 N. 72nd Ave. in Yakima. Evacuees in need of shelter can call 509-929-4230.

Anyone with livestock to evacuate can contact the Yakima Valley Office of Emergency Management at 509-574-1900. Volunteers with livestock trailers are on hand to pick up livestock and transport them to State Fair Park in Yakima.

Level 3 “Go now!” evactuation notices have been issued for residents along State Route 410 from the intersesection of Highway 12 — also known as “the Y” — to Little Naches and Bumping Lake Road.

“The intent is that when the Level 3 comes, you’re ready to go and it should just take minimal time to get yourself, your loved ones and anything else you need out of the evacuation area,” Bell said.

Level 2 “Be set” evacuation notices are in place for people living along Highway 12 from the intersection of State Route 410 — “the Y” — to the top end of Tieton Reservoir Road.

“We know that sometimes it takes a little bit to move livestock, to move equipment, trucks, trailers campers, things like that,” Bell said. “So, if somebody in the Level 2 area has any doubt, we suggest they go ahead and they start moving their stuff in; don’t wait till that Level 3.”

Bell said before leaving the house, evacuees should shut their blinds, set out their garden hose and if they have an electric or gas-powered sprinkler, make sure that’s set up as well. Make sure there’s no flammable materials aroung the outside of the house.

“Things like that mean a lot,” Bell said. “Do that last minute walk around the property before you leave.”

The Federal Emergency Management Agency announced Friday it had approved the state’s request for a federal Fire Management Assistance Grant to help with firefighting costs for the Schneider Springs Fire.

The lightning-sparked fire has burned 64,484 acres northwest of Naches since it started Aug. 3 and is threatening homes in and around the Nile and Cliffdell communities.

Anyone with questions about the fire can call the Schneider Springs Fire information hotline at 509-653-1468, from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. or 9 p.m. daily.

