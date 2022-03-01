Volunteers needed for the City of Walla Walla committees and commissions

by Amanda Mason

WALLA WALLA, Wash. — The City of Walla Walla is looking for volunteers to join local commissions and committees.

“The quality of life in Walla Walla is greatly enhanced by numerous citizens volunteering their time and energy to help the City Council shape policies for current and future generations.” – City of Walla Walla

There are currently five open positions for volunteers:

Arts Commission:

One term expiring December 31, 2022.

Must be a city resident.

The commission meets on the first Wednesday of each month at 11 a.m. in the City Council Chambers at City Hall, according to the City of Walla Walla.

The arts commission aims to advocate for the arts, create diversity in the cultural opportunities for citizens, and fund programs that encourage artistic excellence, among other things.

Learn more

Infrastructure Improvement Committee:

One term expiring December 31, 2022.

Must be a city resident.

Meets on an as-needed basis, according to the City of Walla Walla.

The committee helps provide advice to the council after reviewing records and accounts on infrastructure projects.

Learn more

Transportation Benefit District Improvement Committee:

One term expiring June 30, 2024.

Must be a city resident.

Meets on an as-needed basis, generally once or twice per year, according to the City of Walla Walla.

The committee advises the Walla Walla City Council after analyzing each project’s purpose, priority, and revenue requirements, among other things.

Learn more

Water & Wastewater Advisory Committee:

Two terms expire on June 30, 2024.

Must be a city resident or a person living within the city’s designated water service area.

The committee meets on the 3rd Wednesday of each month at 4 p.m. in the City Service Center Conference Room, according to the City of Walla Walla.

The committee provides advice to City Council on issues involving water, wastewater, stormwater, water quality, water rights, water quantity, water conservation, and system finances.

Learn more

The deadline for applications for the volunteer positions is 12 p.m. on March 15th. For Applications forms and additional information, visit www.WallaWallaWA.gov.

Anyone with questions may contact the City Clerk’s Office at 509-527-4424 or khill@wallawallawa.gov.

