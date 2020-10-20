Volunteers to count pedestrians, bicyclists in Washington this week

Carissa Lehmkuhl by Carissa Lehmkuhl

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Starting Tuesday, volunteers across Washington state will count bicyclists and pedestrians as part of an annual event.

The Washington State Documentation Project collects bicycle and pedestrian data in cities throughout the state each year. The 2020 count will occur Oct. 20-22.

The Washington State Department of Transportation and the Cascade Bicycle Club are enlisting the support of volunteers and other organizations to help conduct the count. Just like motor vehicle counts, counting bicyclists and pedestrians at specific locations helps WSDOT to more accurately estimate demand, measure the benefits of investments, improve traffic models and design related projects.

