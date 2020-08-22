Vote for the best chalk art design from the Harman Center Chalk Art Festival

Emily Goodell by Emily Goodell

Courtesy: The Harman Center

YAKIMA, Wash. — Community members are invited to vote this weekend for the best design from the Harman Center Chalk Art Festival.

Grandchildren, parents and children gathered Thursday to create “Summertime Fun” chalk art in the parking lot of the senior center.

“We’re really thankful for the people that came out,” Trip and Tour Coordinator Lori Schaltz said. “The Harman Center’s been trying to do things to help in this time for kids and adults.”

The senior center is now asking the community to come by the center to see the designs or look at them online and vote for their favorite; the top few winners will receive a gift card.

Vote for your favorite here.

COPYRIGHT 2019 BY KAPP-KVEW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.