Uma Thurman's Poison Ivy: "I am Nature's arm. Her spirit. Her will. Hell, I am Mother Nature, and the time has come for plants to take back the world so rightfully ours ‘cause it's not nice to fool with Mother Nature. ~ Poison Ivy"
Little Red Riding Hood/Wolf & Grandma: "Grandmother, what big arms you have! All the better to hug you with, my dear. Grandmother, what big legs you have! All the better to run with, my child. Grandmother, what big ears you have! All the better to hear with, my child. Grandmother, what big eyes you have! All the better to see with, my child. Grandmother, what big teeth you have got! All the better to eat you up with.”
KENNEWICK, Wash. — Another Halloween has come and gone but the memory of our amazing costumes will live on for years to come. This year, we asked KAPP KVEW readers and viewers to submit their Halloween costumes to show off their unique style and family fun.
The deadline to submit a photo of you or your family members’ amazing costumes passed at 2:00 p.m. on November 1, but now we need your help! Cast your vote for the top costumes from across Southeastern Washington and Northeastern Oregon so we can definitively answer — Who had the best Halloween costume of 2021?
Our viewer-submitted photos and costumes span a wide variety of mediums. Some opted to go with recent trends including one small child who dressed like a guard from Netflix’s Squid Game. Others drew from classics like Dumb and Dumber or The Addams Family to style themselves for trick-or-treating and other festivities.
Between group photos, adorable baby costumes, and everything in between, we appreciate everyone who submitted a photo for this contest! That’s why we’re featuring every single submission in our photo gallery above.