Vote from our viewers’ the top Halloween costumes of 2021!

KAPP-KVEW STAFF,
Posted:
Updated:
by KAPP-KVEW STAFF

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Another Halloween has come and gone but the memory of our amazing costumes will live on for years to come. This year, we asked KAPP KVEW readers and viewers to submit their Halloween costumes to show off their unique style and family fun.

The deadline to submit a photo of you or your family members’ amazing costumes passed at 2:00 p.m. on November 1, but now we need your help! Cast your vote for the top costumes from across Southeastern Washington and Northeastern Oregon so we can definitively answer — Who had the best Halloween costume of 2021?

Our viewer-submitted photos and costumes span a wide variety of mediums. Some opted to go with recent trends including one small child who dressed like a guard from Netflix’s Squid Game. Others drew from classics like Dumb and Dumber or The Addams Family to style themselves for trick-or-treating and other festivities.

PREVIOUS: Submit your costume to be featured by KAPP KVEW!

Between group photos, adorable baby costumes, and everything in between, we appreciate everyone who submitted a photo for this contest! That’s why we’re featuring every single submission in our photo gallery above.

Once you peruse our top submissions, click the following link to cast your vote for the top costume of the year: https://yaktrinews.secondstreetapp.com/Halloween-Costumes-2021.

Voting will come to a close on Thursday, and we’ll announce the winner on our social media platforms (Click here for Facebook & Click here for Twitter) on Friday!

NOT-SO HORRIFYING HALOWEEN HEADLINES FROM THE KAPP KVEW TEAM:

RELATED: Guide to family-friendly Halloween events in the Tri-Cities, Yakima, Walla Walla and more

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Report a Typo // Send us a News Tip