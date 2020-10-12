Voter registration deadlines and information for Washington & Oregon

Washington and Oregon are both states that vote by mail and deadlines to register are fast approaching. Here are the important voting dates for each state.

Washington

For Washington, voters registering online must do so by end of day Oct. 26. If you register via mail, the state must receive your registration by Oct. 26 as well.

If you are unable to register by the Oct. 26 deadline, people are able to register to vote in-person during business hours until 8 p.m. on Election Day.

If you need to change any information on your ballot you must do so by Election Day as well.

Ballots are mailed out on Oct. 16 and voters are encouraged to not wait until the day of the election. Accessible Voting Units (AVUs) are available at voting centers.

Drop off your ballot in an official drop box by 8 p.m. on Election Day.

Go here for more information.

Oregon

In Oregon, the deadline to register is Oct. 13, which you can do online. Ballots should be mailed to voters no later than Oct. 20.

Go here for more information.

