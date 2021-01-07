WA congresswoman, many others calling for Trump to be removed with 25th Amendment

Matt Van Slyke by Matt Van Slyke

Live coverage of the events unfolding on Capitol Hill:

SEATTLE, Wash. — As Congress reconvenes after violent riots at the U.S. Capitol, a Washington representative is joining a growing call to invoke the 25th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, which would remove President Donald Trump from office.

Seattle Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal and the 16 other Democrats on the House Judiciary Committee are calling on calls on Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th.

Donald Trump must be removed immediately. I’m calling on Vice President Pence and the Cabinet to put this country first and uphold their constitutional duty to invoke the 25th Amendment. We must hold the man who incited today’s dangerous assault on America fully accountable. https://t.co/pwZer7cWvH — Rep. Pramila Jayapal (@RepJayapal) January 7, 2021

NEW: I am sending a letter with @RepTedLieu and our colleagues on the House Judiciary Committee, calling on Vice President Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove Donald Trump from office after today’s events. pic.twitter.com/5VK8DLTLn4 — David Cicilline (@davidcicilline) January 7, 2021

President Donald Trump has only 14 days left in office, but several lawmakers, members of Trump’s cabinet, and Karl Racine, the attorney general of Washington, DC, want his presidency over sooner, calling for his impeachment in the wake of violence that left at least one woman dead.

The 25th Amendment allows for the removal of a President. It’s time to remove the President. — Charlie Crist (@CharlieCrist) January 6, 2021

Trump is directly responsible for this insurrection and violence. He needs to be removed from office immediately. It is the Constitutional responsibility of Vice President Pence and the cabinet to exercise the power granted them by the 25th amendment. — Seth Moulton (@sethmoulton) January 6, 2021

Trump encouraged and incited the violence we are seeing at the Capitol today as Congress was in the process of carrying out a fundamental aspect of our peaceful transfer of power. He deserves to be impeached tomorrow and should be barred from ever holding federal office again. — Mark Takano (@RepMarkTakano) January 6, 2021

I am drawing up Articles of Impeachment. Donald J. Trump should be impeached by the House of Representatives & removed from office by the United States Senate. We can’t allow him to remain in office, it’s a matter of preserving our Republic and we need to fulfill our oath. — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) January 6, 2021

Donald J. Trump should immediately be impeached by the House of Representatives & removed from office by the United States Senate as soon as Congress reconvenes. This is dangerous & unacceptable. — Ayanna Pressley (@AyannaPressley) January 6, 2021

The President has been encouraging these domestic terrorists since before the election. He could have stopped them at any moment, but instead he whipped them into a frenzy and sicced them on the Capitol. The Cabinet must remove him today or the House must impeach. — Rep. Jennifer Wexton (@RepWexton) January 6, 2021

The 25th Amendment was ratified in 1967 in the wake of President John F. Kennedy’s assassination in 1963 and lays out the procedures for replacing the president in the event of death, removal, resignation or incapacitation.

AP Explains: Transfer of power under 25th Amendment

From October: In 25th Amendment bid, Pelosi mulls Trump’s fitness to serve

In a tweet Wednesday evening, Trump falsely claimed: “These are the things and events that happen when a sacred landslide election victory is so unceremoniously & viciously stripped away from great patriots who have been badly & unfairly treated for so long.”

“Go home with love & in peace,” the president wrote. “Remember this day forever!”

That tweet has since been removed.

Earlier in the afternoon, Trump, in a video posted to Twitter, falsely said, “We had an election that was stolen from us,” baselessly calling it a “fraudulent election.”

“I know how you feel. But go home and go home in peace,” Trump said, adding: “We love you. You’re very special.”

Twitter responded by saying that it’s blocking Trump’s video from being replied to, retweeted or liked “due to a risk of violence.”

Twitter locked the president’s account for 12 hours. Facebook blocked the president’s account from posting for 24 hours due to policy violations. YouTube also deleted the video.nation

ABC News contributed to this report.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KAPP-KVEW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.