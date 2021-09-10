WA corrections officer arrested in Walla Walla for motorcycle gang activity in Georgia

by Dylan Carter

WALLA WALLA, Wash. — Two men, including a corrections officer with the Washington Department of Corrections, were arrested Thursday morning for allegedly participating in violent gang activity in Georgia.

According to a press release issued by the Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office, the arrests were made on the morning of September 9. Around 6:00 a.m., Dustin Wendelin was arrested at the Washington State Penitentiary in Walla Walla. Roughly three hours later, Charles Montgomery was arrested at his residence in Umatilla County, Oregon.

Each of these men was indicted in Griffin, Georgia on charges including Aggravated Assault, Aggravated Battery, and Violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act.

Additionally, these men are accused of holding leadership positions in the local chapter of the Pagan’s 1% Outlaw Motorcycle Gang—a national motorcycle gang that frequently participates in trafficking, racketeering, and violent crimes. Pagan’s members have been linked to bombings, shootings, homicides, and other felonious assaults across the United States in the last few months alone.

These arrests were made following a joint effort between the Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office, the Spaling County Sheriff’s Office in Griffin, and federal law enforcement agencies. WWSO officials listed the following law enforcement agencies for helping their Gang Intelligence Team:

Spalding County Sheriff’s Office, Georgia

Milton-Freewater Police Department

Washington State Patrol

Hermiston Police Department

Morrow County Sheriff’s Office

Umatilla Tribal Police Department

Boardman Police Department

Pendleton Police Department

Washinton Department of Corrections Special Investigation Service

Portland Police Department

Seattle Police Department

Spokane Police Department

Georgia Bureau of Investigation

Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives

Drug Enforcement Agency

Federal Bureau of Investigation

These arrests are part of a large-scale investigation into activity by the Pagan’s OMG throughout the West Coast. Additional charges are pending and the investigation is ongoing.

