WA COVID-19 hotline helps seniors, others in need, get vaccine

Ellie Nakamoto-White

Getting the vaccine can be a tough process, but one Washington hotline is trying to help streamline the task.

Crisis Connections is a nonprofit organization that is “home to five programs focused on serving the emotional and physical needs of individuals across Washington State.”

Last March, the service set up a COVID-19 response hotline to help spread vaccine information to Washingtonians. But starting last week, they are also now able to set up vaccination appointments.

“In the beginning of January of 2021, the coronavirus information line all of a sudden blew up in terms of calls,” said Lauren Rigert, the senior director of development and community relations for Crisis Connections.

Rigert said at one point, the queue line had nearly 12,000 people waiting for answers.

The state’s Department of Health previously set up this vaccine eligibility questionnaire online, but Rigert said it’s not easily accessible to older people.

“Folks that were calling didn’t have access to Internet, didn’t have access to a computer, and didn’t have a printer. And so, when you think about accessibility to these things, that was one thing they were calling about that they were like I can’t get online to fill out the questionnaire. Am I eligible?” Rigert said. “Then we would go through the questionnaire with them and they’d answer the questions and we’d be able to let them know whether or not they were eligible.”

Rigert added that if someone was eligible, they could get their appointment confirmation number over the phone or mailed to them.

“Since we can’t email or message them, we had to find ways around it,” Rigert said.

Over the past week, Rigert was able to extend her team to about 400 members. Because of that, she said the queue and wait times are down significantly.

To call the hotline, dial 1-800-525-0127 then press pound (#).

Hours:

Monday – Friday from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Saturday – Sunday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

*If you are eligible and want to schedule a vaccine appointment, call before 5 p.m.

