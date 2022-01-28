WDFW seeks public feedback on new 2022-2023 hunting season proposals

KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) invites all public members to give feedback on the new 2022-2023 hunting season proposals.

According to a press release from WDFW, you can submit your written public comments about the new hunting season regulations between February 2nd and March 19th, 2022.

READ: Washington hunters have a chance to appear in the Big Game Hunting Pamphlet

“We encourage everyone interested in the upcoming hunting seasons to review the proposed changes and send us your feedback,” said Anis Aoude, WDFW game division manager.

Forms are located on the Department’s website, along with the instructions for each Pending rule-making (filed proposed rules) or Preproposals (may develop and file proposed rules), under each specific topic link.

According to the Washington Fish and Wildlife Commission, which approved the state’s three-year hunting package in 2021, most of the proposals suggest minor changes with levels for big game permits and descriptions for hunting areas. “More substantial proposals, including changes to the importation of animals to prevent chronic wasting disease,” according to the WDFW press release.

RELATED: Yakima burglar arrested for taking guns from WA Dept. of Fish and Wildlife

2022-2023 Hunting Season Proposals and Discussions:

“Pending rule-making”

“Preproposals”

According to WDFW, the Commission will also accept public comments at their March meeting, and they will make their decision on new proposed rules at their meeting on April 7th and 8th, 2022.