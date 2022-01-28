WDFW seeks public feedback on new 2022-2023 hunting season proposals
KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) invites all public members to give feedback on the new 2022-2023 hunting season proposals.
According to a press release from WDFW, you can submit your written public comments about the new hunting season regulations between February 2nd and March 19th, 2022.
“We encourage everyone interested in the upcoming hunting seasons to review the proposed changes and send us your feedback,” said Anis Aoude, WDFW game division manager.
Forms are located on the Department’s website, along with the instructions for each Pending rule-making (filed proposed rules) or Preproposals (may develop and file proposed rules), under each specific topic link.
According to the Washington Fish and Wildlife Commission, which approved the state’s three-year hunting package in 2021, most of the proposals suggest minor changes with levels for big game permits and descriptions for hunting areas. “More substantial proposals, including changes to the importation of animals to prevent chronic wasting disease,” according to the WDFW press release.
2022-2023 Hunting Season Proposals and Discussions:
“Pending rule-making”
- Clam and oyster 2022 season and oyster drill restricted areas updates
- Recreational fishing 2022 season
- Puget Sound commercial shellfish
“Preproposals”
- North of Falcon- Puget Sound Commercial Fisheries
- North of Falcon- Coastal Commercial Fisheries
- North of Falcon- Recreational Fishing
- Free Fishing Weekend (2023)
- Chronic Wasting Disease
- Annual Hunting Season Setting 2022
- Weapons and other harvest restrictions
- Annual Cougar Season Setting
- Unspecified Commercial Crewmember Licenses
- Domestic sheep and goats on WDFW lands
- Non-treaty fisheries in the Columbia River
- Dog aversion training
- Periodic Status Review – White Pelican
- Wolf-livestock conflict deterrence
- Fish passage
- Collection of wildlife parts
- Black bear timber damage depredation permits
- Amending and consolidating hearing rules into one chapter under WAC Title 220
- Periodic Status Review: Gray Wolf
- Amend aquaculture regulations in WAC chapter 220-370
According to WDFW, the Commission will also accept public comments at their March meeting, and they will make their decision on new proposed rules at their meeting on April 7th and 8th, 2022.
