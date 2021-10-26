WA GOP leaders press Inslee to appoint a Republican as Secretary of State

by Dylan Carter

OLYMPIA, Wash. — With Secretary of State Kim Wyman leaving her role for a federal position, Washington Governor Jay Inslee is left to appoint a replacement while state Republicans pressure him to pick a candidate from their party.

In a statement released by the Washington State Republican Party (WSRP), Chairman Caleb Heimlich thanked Wyman for her decades of elections work in service of the state. After challenging former President Trump’s false claims of election fraud, Wyman has accepted a role overseeing election security for the Biden Administration.

With Wyman gone, GOP leaders in Washington state want to make sure that she is replaced by someone else from her political party. She was elected by the public in November 2020 to lead the state’s elections, which are just one week away.

“I call on Governor Inslee to listen to the will of the voters and appoint a Republican to serve as Secretary of State until a general election can occur,” Heimlich said. ” A Republican has held this position since 1965 and our election system is better off because of those decades of leadership. If Governor Inslee cares about the trust and integrity of our electoral process he should appoint a capable Republican just as the voters did in November of 2020.”

Meanwhile, Governor Inslee released a statement congratulating and thanking Wyman for her public service to the people of Washington.

“[Wyman] has remained independent in the face of partisan challenges and has always done what was best for the strength of our democracy,” Inslee said. “When confronted with the choice of adopting election lies being promulgated by powerful forces in her party, Kim chose to stand by the will of the people. We are a stronger state because of Kim’s endeavors.”

The Governor continued lauding Wyman’s efforts, saying that she possesses the ‘expertise, energy and focus’ to ensure that the nation’s elections will not be tampered with. He expects her successor to resume the work that she and her team put in to reach that goal across Washington state.

“I will appoint her replacement in the coming weeks, and I believe that regardless of who it is, they will continue the vital work that Kim and her staff have put in place,” Inslee said.

With elections just around the corner, the Governor won’t have much time to appoint the next Secretary of Washington State.

