‘WA Notify to help minimize the spread of COVID-19 while protecting users privacy,’ says UW president

Neil Fischer by Neil Fischer

OLYMPIA, Wash. — The president of the University of Washington, Ana Mari Cauce, said in a press conference Monday afternoon that “privacy is absolutely paramount” regarding the WA Notify feature.

“The goal from the very start was to use this technology to help minimize the spread of COVID-19 while protecting users privacy,” said Cauce.

Experts at the University of Washington contributed to the technology of the app and feature.

Washington Governor Jay Inslee made it clear that the privacy of residents who enable the feature will be fulfilled.

“Nobody is recording information where either one of these phones were at any time, nor are they recording the identity of those phones,” said Governor Inslee.

Over 200,000 Washington residents have enabled WA Notify on their phones, according to the governor.

Good news: over 200,000 people have already enabled WA Notify on their phones. Join today ➡️ https://t.co/Zxnmwvumu4 https://t.co/Dsrc6gz7PU — Governor Jay Inslee (@GovInslee) November 30, 2020

Governor Inslee said the elegance of this program to maintain anonymity and privacy, while saving your life is good for everyone.

Washington officials are hoping that more than 15 percent of residents enable the program.

