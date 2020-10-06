WA police department searching for missing kangaroo

Carissa Lehmkuhl by Carissa Lehmkuhl

MONROE, Wash. — A kangaroo is on the loose in Washington state, according to the Monroe Police Department.

Monroe PD said on social media Tuesday morning that a kangaroo hopped out of its owner’s van and hasn’t been found.

KOMO news reports that the kangaroo’s owner posted on Facebook that the animal escaped when her friend let it out of the van for a potty break. According to the owner, the kangaroo is not yet weaned and still needs its milk.

Anyone who sees the missing kangaroo is urged to call Monroe PD at (360) 794-6300.